Photo: despite the loss, Yu had a season-high nine strikeouts today. Via @padres on Twitter

June 26, 2022 (San Diego) - The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead on the Padres, so the Friars tried to even the series today. Kyle Gibson started for Philadelphia against Yu Darvish.

Jurickson Profar scored to get things started in the first and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

But the Phillies tied it in the second with an RBI single from Bryson Stott that scored Odubel Herrera and Kyle Schwarber doubled to score Stott and the Phillies led 2-1 after two.

But in the third, Austin Nola broke through and catapulted the Padres to the lead with a gapper double to center that scored two. C.J. Abrams got us even further ahead with a ground rule double to center that scored another two and the Padres led 5-2 after three.

The Phillies got one back in the fifth with an RBI single to right from Nick Castellanos that scored Rhys Hoskins. The Padres still led 5-3 after five.

Nabil Crismatt came in in the seventh and the game went to pot. Schwarber blasted his 21st home run of the season, a fly ball to left and good for three runs and the Phillies led 6-5 after seven.

Garrett Stubbs singled in the eighth to score Alec Bohm and the Phillies led 7-5 after eight.

Ray Kerr threw a wild pitch in the ninth, allowing Matt Vierling to score from third and the Phillies leaped over the Padres to take the series with an 8-5 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres finally get a day off tomorrow before going back to the road and the NL West on Tuesday with two games in Arizona. First pitch against the Dbacks Tuesday is at 6:40 p.m. Sean Manaea starts against Zac Gallen for Arizona.

