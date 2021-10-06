ECM PADRES REPORT: JAYCE TINGLER FIRED

By Liz Alper

Photo by Ryan Casey Aguinaldo, CC BY-SA 4.0

October 6, 2021 (San Diego) - Padres general manager and President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller has announced that the Padres have relieved manager Jayce Tingler of his duties, the MLB reports.

Despite being relieved, the Padres have offered Tingler a position within the organization.

Tingler led the Padres to the 2020 National League Division Series and finished second in NL Manager of the Year voting. Tingler had the second best winning percentage of any Padres manager, as the Padres went 116-106 under him.

“Jayce accomplished a great deal in his two seasons with the Padres, leading our team through an unprecedented pandemic and into the postseason for the first time in 15 years,” Preller said. “I have tremendous respect for him as a coach, colleague and friend. After much thought and consideration over the last several weeks, we felt change was necessary at this time to ultimately reach our championship potential in San Diego.”