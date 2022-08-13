ECM PADRES REPORT: LATE NATS RALLY SNAPS THREE-GAME WIN STREAK

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 13, 2022 (Washington, D.C.) - The Padres won over the reeling Nationals last night. They went for the series win today with Yu Darvish on the mound against Anibal Sanchez for Washington.

The Padres got started in the third. Manny Machado and Trent Grisham both hit solo homers and Juan Soto singled in the fourth to score Austin Nola and the Padres led 3-0 after four.

But it all went away in the sixth when Yadiel Hernandez blasted a two-run homer and Joey Meneses followed it up with a solo homer and we were tied at three after six.

The Nats got the go-ahead in the seventh with Victor Robles’ single that scored Cesar Hernandez and Washington saved the day and split the series with a 4-3 win.

UP NEXT

Be up early for tomorrow’s rubber game at 9:05 a.m. It will be streamed on Peacock only. Blake Snell starts against Paolo Espino for Washington.