ECM PADRES REPORT: LONE HOMER IN NINTH NOT ENOUGH AGAINST DODGERS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 28, 2021 (Los Angeles) - The Padres set out for their last two road trips this week, starting in L.A. with the Dodgers. Yu Darvish started tonight’s game one against Walker Buehler for L.A.

The Dodgers, naturally, started the scoring with Trea Turner’s single in the first and L.A. led 1-0 after one.

L.A. gave themselves some insurance with a gapper double by A.J. Pollock in the third to score Turner and the Dodgers led 2-0 after three.

Jake Cronenworth homered just inside the right field foul pole in the ninth, but the Dodgers held strong and took an easy 2-1 win for game one. The Padres fall to 78-79.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 7:10 p.m. and will also be broadcast nationally on ESPN as well as BSSD. Bit of a mismatched pitching matchup in Ryan Weathers against Max Scherzer for the Dodgers.

