ECM PADRES REPORT: MACHADO WALK-OFF IS GOOD

Photo: Juan Soto hit his first home run as a Padre. Via @padres on Twitter

August 9, 2022 (San Diego) - Last night, the Padres were taken down by only one run. Kind of pathetic. But they tried again tonight against Alex Cobb for San Francisco against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

Things happened quickly. LaMonte Wade homered on a fly ball to center in the first, but Juan Soto tied it in the fourth with a homer of his own, his first as a Padre, to deep left and we were tied at one after four.

Josh Bell and Soto teamed up in the sixth when Bell hit a single to score Soto. Jake Cronenworth hit a sac fly to score Manny Machado and the Padres led 3-1 after six.

Ha-Seong Kim added some extra money in the eighth with a ground rule double that scored Bell and the Padres led 4-1 after eight.

Padres’ing by new Padre Josh Hader led to the Giants loading the bases in the ninth. Hader walked Austin Wymns, allowing Mike Yastrzemski to score from third. Brandon Belt walked to score Wilmer Flores from third and Evan Longoria hit a sac fly. All looked lost, but in the home half of the ninth, Machado blasted a three-run bomb to left to walk off the Giants and even the series with a 7-4 win.

