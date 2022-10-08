ECM PADRES REPORT: METS EVEN SERIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

October 8, 2022 (New York) - The Padres took New York by force last night in game one of the National League Wild Card. They looked to take a 2-0 series lead tonight with Blake Snell on the mound against Jacob deGrom for New York.

This one was a bit more interesting. Francisco Lindor hit a solo homer in the first, but Trent Grisham hit a solo of his own in the third and we were tied at one after three.

Brandon Nimmo reclaimed the lead for the Mets in the fourth on a liner to left that scored Eduardo Escobar and the Mets led 2-1 after four.

The Padres got the ballgame right back to a tied game in the fifth with Jurickson Profar’s single to right that scored Grisham from second, but Pete Alonso wasn’t fazed; he blasted a bomb to left in the home half of the fifth and the Mets once again led 3-2 after five.

Jeff McNeil added some padding in the seventh with a two-RBI double. Escobar singled to score Mark Canha. Daniel Vogelbach hit a sac fly to score McNeil and the Mets tacked on four runs to lead 7-2 after seven. The Padres tried to start a rally in the ninth, loading the bases and Manny Machado walked in a run, but the Mets evened the series with a 7-3 win, forcing a game three.

UP NEXT