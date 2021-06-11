ECM PADRES REPORT: METS GREET PADRES WITH A LOSS IN GAME ONE IN THE BIG APPLE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 11, 2021 (New York) - After a day off, the Padres headed to New York, Queens specifically, for another series with the Mets. Blake Snell started tonight’s game one against Jacob deGrom for New York.

As expected, tonight was a good pitchers’ duel, but the Mets broke the ice with Billy McKinney’s sharp double down the right field line. deGrom showed off his hitting skills with a single to left that scored two and the Mets led 3-0 after five.

Jake Cronenworth got the Padres right back into it in the seventh with a two-run bomb to right center, but that’s all the rallying they would do. The Mets took game one with a 3-2 win. The Padres fall to 37-28.

UP NEXT

Tomorrow’s game two is a matinee at 1:10 p.m. Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove starts against Marcus Stroman for New York.

