ECM PADRES REPORT: METS SPLIT SERIES AS PADRES UNABLE TO GET OFFENSE GOING

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 6, 2021 (San Diego) - The Mets snagged a game last night, so now the Padres were looking to simply take the series. Marcus Stroman started today’s finale for New York against Chris Paddack.

The Mets kicked things off with Billy McKinney’s single to center in the third that scored Jose Peraza and the Mets led 1-0 after three.

In the fourth, the Mets added more on Dominic Smith’s home run just over the center field wall and New York led 2-0 after four.

Pete Alonso added on with a single to center to score McKinney and the Mets led 3-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, after an error that allowed Fernando Tatis Jr. to move from first to third, he scored and put the Padres on the board. The Mets still led 3-1 after six.

Stroman added some padding in the seventh with an RBI double to left that scored Peraza and the Mets led 4-1 after six.

James McCann put the nail in the coffin with a two-run shot to straightaway center. Tucupita Marcano scored on a fielder’s choice in the ninth, but the Mets were able to split the Padres with a 6-2 win. The Padres fall to 36-25.

UP NEXT

With the Mets gone, the Cubs return. First pitch of a three-game series is tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. Adbert Alzolay will start for Chicago against Ryan Weathers. The game will also be on ESPN's Monday Night Baseball.

