ECM PADRES REPORT: MILESTONE FOR TATIS JR., BUT PADRES STILL FALL

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 40th home run tonight, setting the single season record in Padres history. Via @padres on Twitter

September 22, 2021 (San Diego) - Last night was a wild game that the Padres of course ended up losing. They tried again tonight against longtime MLB vet Scott Kazmir, on the mound for the Giants against Vince Velasquez.

Typical Padres’ing commenced in the first inning. With the bases loaded, Kris Bryant drove a three-run double to left center and the Giants led 3-0 after one.

The Padres got theirs in the fifth. Loading the bases, Victor Caratini scored on a catcher’s interference by Buster Posey, but the gift was all they got as a double play ended the inning. The Giants still led 3-1 after five.

San Francisco took advantage of that missed opportunity and added more in the sixth with a single to left by Brandon Crawford that scored Posey. A pitching change did nothing, Mike Yastrzemski hit an RBI single off of Nabil Crismatt to score LaMonte Wade and the Giants led 5-1 after six.

The Giants tacked on two more on Posey’s double that scored Tommy La Stella and Wade’s single to right that scored two in the seventh and San Francisco led 8-1.

Fernando Tatis Jr. skied a homer to the second deck in left field in the bottom of the seventh. The homer is Tatis Jr.’s 40th, the most homers in a single season in Padres history. Manny Machado grounded a single to left to score Jake Cronenworth. Eric Hosmer lined a single up the middle to score Machado, but the rally ended with the Giants leading 8-4 after seven.

The Padres started another rally in the ninth with Adam Frazier’s sac groundout that scored Tommy Pham. Trent Grisham singled to left to score Frazier, but Jurickson Profar was robbed of a walk-off home run and the game was over despite a huge milestone for Tatis Jr. The Giants take the series with an 8-6 win. The Padres fall to 76-75.

U P NEXT

The finale tomorrow is at 1:10 p.m. Logan Webb starts for San Francisco against Yu Darvish.

TRANSACTIONS