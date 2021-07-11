ECM PADRES REPORT: MLB DRAFT 2021 EDITION - DAY ONE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Jackson Merrill via mlb.com screenshot

July 11, 2021 (Denver) - ECM Sports took last year's draft off, but this year, we’re back with more coverage of new, young future Padres. The Padres only had one pick today, so click the cut to see who it is and be on the lookout for any East County high school or San Diego State/East County college kids going pro.

ROUND 1, 27TH OVERALL

Jackson Merrill, SS, Severna Park HS (Severna Park, MD)

This 18-year-old Kentucky commit can mash and run and that’s why he’s a perfect backup shortstop to Fernando Tatis Jr. He’s 6’2,” long and lanky, so he’ll be able to jump and catch like Tatis Jr. does. He has good power and can use the whole field to hit. He has good hands and can also play second and third base.