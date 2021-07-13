ECM PADRES REPORT: MLB DRAFT 2021 EDITION - DAY THREE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Matt Rudick was drafted in the 13th round, 382nd overall to the Giants. Courtesy goaztecs.com

July 13, 2021 (Denver) - Yesterday, the Padres spent their day recruiting mostly second basemen and pitchers, with one catcher and a few outfielders in the mix. Click the cut to see who they picked in the final day of the 2021 Draft and, as always, be on the lookout for any East County high school or San Diego State/East County college kids going pro. Remember that this year’s draft is shorter; instead of the usual 40 rounds, we’re only doing 20.

ROUND 11, 340TH OVERALL ROUND 11, 340TH OVERALL

River Ryan, SS/P, UNC Pembroke (Pembroke, NC. Hometown: Huntersville, NC. Photo right via uncpbraves.com)

The Padres go with a multi-position player on their first pick of day three and he’s effective both on the mound and in the field and at bat. In his COVID-shortened redshirt junior season in 2020, he hit .422 with 25 runs scored on 38 hits and 25 RBI. In his eight relief appearances, he secured a 1-0 record and a 0.56 ERA with four saves and 24 strikeouts and two walks over 16 innings.

ROUND 12, 370TH OVERALL ROUND 12, 370TH OVERALL

Marcos Castanon, SS, UC Santa Barbara (Hometown: Rialto, CA. Photo left via ucsbgauchos.com)

A second baseman and shortstop who can hit. He hit a team-best four homers, 17 hits and 17 RBI in 2020, where he started all 15 games for the Gauchos. He has a hard time being consistent, as he struggled in the final five games of 2020, going 1 for 18. But all in all, the Padres take another solid hitter here.

SDSU MENTION: MATT RUDICK, OF, 13TH ROUND, 382ND OVERALL TO THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

ROUND 13, 400TH OVERALL ROUND 13, 400TH OVERALL

Kobe Robinson, P, Chattanooga State (Hometown: Alcoa, TN. Photo right via chattanoogastate.edu)

Robinson still has yet to show what he can do, only appearing in four games in 2020. His fastball needs work, only reaching 88 in 2019, according to Perfect Game USA.

ROUND 14, 430TH OVERALL

Adam Smith, P, UNC Wilmington (Hometown: West Chester, PA. Photo left via uncwsports.com)

Only coming off of his sophomore season, Smith finished the season in the starting rotation and struck out 17 over three games with no earned runs. He has room to grow, but is already on his way to becoming an impressive pitcher.

SDSU MENTION: JADEN FEIN, OF, 15TH ROUND, 443RD OVERALL TO THE WASHINGTON NATIONALS (Photo right courtesy goaztecs.com) SDSU MENTION: JADEN FEIN, OF, 15TH ROUND, 443RD OVERALL TO THE WASHINGTON NATIONALS (Photo right courtesy goaztecs.com)

ROUND 15, 460TH OVERALL

Anthony Vilar, C, University of Miami (Hometown: Miami. Photo left via miamihurricanes.com) Anthony Vilar, C, University of Miami (Hometown: Miami. Photo left via miamihurricanes.com)

Finally, someone who’s not a pitcher! Another effective hitter who scored 40 runs and 28 RBI this spring with five home runs. He draws walks a lot, with 37 this spring, but is also prone to strikeouts, striking out 44 times. His fielding is also victim to errors; he had five this year. But a solid choice.

ROUND 16, 490TH OVERALL

Alek Jacob, P, Gonzaga University (Hometown: Spokane, WA. Photo right via gozags.com)

Jacob’s individual game ERAs were higher than his overall ERA for this spring, 2.52. He falls victim to a lot of hits, but can strike batters out when he focuses.

ROUND 17, 520TH OVERALL ROUND 17, 520TH OVERALL

Luke Boyd, P, Baylor University (Hometown: Ojai, CA. Photo left via baylorbears.com)

Originally drafted in the 38th round of the 2019 draft by the Angels, Boyd goes again this year to the Padres. He made a lot of All-American teams this spring and was fourth in the Big 12 in saves. He struck out 43 while only walking 11 and held opposing hitters to a .152 average.

SDSU MENTION: MIKE PAREDES, RHP, 18TH ROUND, 549TH OVERALL TO THE MINNESOTA TWINS (Photo right courtesy goaztecs.com) SDSU MENTION: MIKE PAREDES, RHP, 18TH ROUND, 549TH OVERALL TO THE MINNESOTA TWINS (Photo right courtesy goaztecs.com)

ROUND 18, 550TH OVERALL

Gage Jump, P, JSerra Catholic HS (San Juan Capistrano. Photo left via mlb.com screenshot)

Finally back to high school with this pick. Gage is small, but he can slice and dice hitters easily with four pitches, including a fastball that can reach 92. He has two great breaking pitches, but prefers his curve to his slider. Also has a good changeup. Small but extremely athletic on the mound. Committed to UCLA

ROUND 19, 580TH OVERALL ROUND 19, 580TH OVERALL

Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF, St. Petersburg College (St. Petersburg, FL. Hometown: Tampa. Photo right via athletics.spcollege.edu)

Back to college with the second to last pick. A very effective hitter who sported a .432 average and four home runs over 24 games and also sported 28 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases. A solid fielder as well, only sporting two errors.

ROUND 20, 610TH OVERALL ROUND 20, 610TH OVERALL

Chase Burns, P, Beech HS (Hendersonville, TN. Photo left via mlb.com screnshot)