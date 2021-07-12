ECM PADRES REPORT: MLB DRAFT 2021 EDITION - DAY TWO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Dayton Dooney, the Poway High alum who was drafted 169th overall by the Royals. Via vaquerosports.com

July 12, 2021 (Denver) - Yesterday, the Padres took only one player on day one of the draft: shortstop Jackson Merrill from Severna Park, Maryland. Click the cut to see who they picked today in rounds 2-10 and the Competitive Balance round and, as always, be on the lookout for any East County high school or San Diego State/East County college kids going pro.

ROUND 2, 62ND OVERALL ROUND 2, 62ND OVERALL

James Wood, OF, IMG Academy (FL. Hometown: Olney, MD. Photo right via mlb.com screenshot)

The Padres take another high schooler and another Maryland kid with their second round pick. Big and tall at 6’7” and 240 lbs., he suffered a little this spring. He swings and misses a lot, but makes loud contact and has a lot of raw power and a very simple swing. Possesses a good arm in the outfield and can play right if he outgrows center. Can cover a lot of ground in the outfield. Committed to Mississippi State.

COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUND B, 71ST OVERALL COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUND B, 71ST OVERALL

Robert Gasser, P, Houston (Hometown: El Dorado Hills, CA. Photo left via mlb.com screenshot)

The Padres take their first pitcher and first college kid of 2021. Beginning his college career at New Mexico, the southpaw transferred around a bit before ending up at Houston. Last year, he didn’t really get to show his stuff because of COVID, but this year, he was impressive, with seven scoreless innings against Texas. His fastball is in the high 90s with a low breaking ball and changeup.

ROUND 3, 99TH OVERALL ROUND 3, 99TH OVERALL

Kevin Kopps, P, Arkansas (Hometown: Sugar Land, TX. Photo right via mlb.com screenshot)

Another college pitcher. He’s a little guy, but his ERA is under one. Under one! Nice recovery from a horrible COVID-shortened junior season where he sported an 8.18 ERA. He has a killer slider and cutter, both in the mid-80s. 2021 SEC Pitcher of the Year. He also had 11 saves and only gave up nine runs and five home runs in 89.2 innings pitched with 131 strikeouts.

ROUND 4, 129TH OVERALL ROUND 4, 129TH OVERALL

Jackson Wolf, P, West Virginia (Hometown: Gahanna, OH. Photo left via mlb.com screenshot)

Another college pitcher and another big guy, topping out at 6’7”. His fastball can reach 93-94 mph. He has a mid-70s slider and a low 80s changeup and hitters have a hard time picking his stuff up. Can be used as a low-end starter or in the bullpen.

ROUND 5, 160TH OVERALL ROUND 5, 160TH OVERALL

Max Ferguson, 2B, Tennessee (Hometown: Atlantic Beach, FL. Photo right via mlb.com screenshot)

And we’re back to the infield with the fifth round pick. He has a nice left-handed swing and draws a lot of walks. Had a lackluster season with a lot of strikeouts, but fields well at second and is a good runner with good arm strength.

SDSU MENTION: MIKE JARVIS, 2B, SIXTH ROUND, 163RD OVERALL TO THE PITTSBURGH PIRATES (photo left courtesy goaztecs.com)

EAST COUNTY MENTION: DAYTON DOONEY, 2B, CENTRAL ARIZONA CC (POWAY HS), SIXTH ROUND, 169TH OVERALL TO THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Dayton is a very skilled hitter with a high on-base percentage and can draw a lot of walks, but he does tend to strike out a lot, but the Royals’ farm system can train him up.

ROUND 6, 190TH OVERALL ROUND 6, 190TH OVERALL

Ryan Bergert, P, West Virginia (Hometown: Canton, OH. Photo right via mlb.com screenshot)

The Padres go back to the mound with the sixth-round pick. Bergert has a high-spin four-seamer. He finished his COVID-shortened sophomore season with a 2.92 ERA in 24.2 innings pitched. He struck out 30 while only allowing 14 hits and eight earned runs.

SDSU MENTION: WYATT HENDRIE, C, SEVENTH ROUND, 193RD OVERALL TO THE PITTSBURGH PIRATES (photo left courtesy goaztecs.com)

ROUND 7, 220TH OVERALL

Ryan Och, P, Southern Mississippi (Hometown: Carver, MN. Photo right via southernmiss.com)

A Minnesota boy who found himself in the South and now will be out west. Och posted a 1.27 ERA in 21 relief appearances this spring for the Golden Eagles. His pitches can reach 97.

ROUND 8, 250TH OVERALL ROUND 8, 250TH OVERALL

Lucas Dunn, 2B, Louisville (Hometown: Panama City Beach, FL. Photo left via mlb.com screenshot)

Apparently all the Padres are taking this draft are pitchers and second basemen and a few outfielders. Oh well. Dunn can hit, with .266 average in 50 games this season with 12 stolen bases. A former Team USA player, he can play second, third and the outfield as he did for Team USA. He can run, hit and has a lot of versatility.

ROUND 9, 280TH OVERALL ROUND 9, 280TH OVERALL

Garrett Hawkins, P, University of British Columbia (Hometown: Biggar, Saskatchewan, Canada. Photo right via gothunderbirds.ca)

The Padres take their first Canadian in 2021. He’s big, at 6’6”, 225 lbs. Sports some low 90s pitches, a fastball that reaches 95 and a good splitter and he goes after hitters.

ROUND 10, 310TH OVERALL ROUND 10, 310TH OVERALL

Colton Bender, C, Quinnipiac University (Hamden, CT. Hometown: Lebanon, CT. Photo left via gobobcats.com)

The Padres’ last pick of the day is shockingly NOT a pitcher or a second baseman, but a catcher. A New England kid who made waves across the region in 2019, being named to both the All-New England Third team and the All-MAAC Second Team. He mashed this spring, hitting .266/.349/.436. He was a team leader with three home runs, 25 hits, 15 runs scored and 11 walks. He was third on the team with 19 RBIs. He needs to work on his pickoffs, sporting only seven CSBs (caught stealing by) this year. But overall, catchers who can hit are, though not as rare as they used to be, are still rare and this guy can hit.