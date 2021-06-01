ECM PADRES REPORT: MORE HOMERS GIVE CUBS ANOTHER WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 1, 2021 (Chicago) - The Padres ended May with a loss and hoped to start June with a win in Chicago. Ryan Weathers started today’s game two against Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs.

Patrick Wisdom kicked things off for the Cubs in the second with a two-run homer to give Chicago a 2-0 lead after two.

Ex-Cub Victor Caratini celebrated being back in Chicago with a solo homer in the fifth to right center. Tommy Pham followed him up with a two-run launch to left center and the Padres suddenly found themselves in the lead 3-2.

But the fun was short-lived as Wilson Contreras hit a two-run shot to left in the bottom of the fifth and the Cubs reclaimed the lead and took it to the house to take game two and the series with a 4-3 win. The Padres fall to 34-22.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is tomorrow at 11:20 a.m. Dinelson Lamet starts against Adbert Alzolay for Chicago.

INJURY NEWS