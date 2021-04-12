ECM PADRES REPORT: MYERS HAS A DAY AS PADRES DEFEAT BUCS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Wil Myers had a career day with three hits and five RBI. Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 12, 2021 (Pittsburgh) - After a great series in Texas where the Padres secured a no-hitter from a Grossmont High alum, a lot of firsts and a sweep, it was time to continue on to the northeast to face the Pirates. Yu Darvish started today’s game one against Vista High alum (the Buccos sure like San Diego kids) Trevor Cahill for Pittsburgh.

It was a slow game. In the first, Wil Myers singled on a fly ball to left to score Jake Cronenworth and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

But the Bucs tied it up in the third with Philip Evans’ double that scored Adam Frazier and we were tied at one after three.

In the sixth, Myers struck again with a two-run homer to center to give the Padres the lead. It was followed by Victor Caratini's double on a line drive to left to score Tommy Pham and the Padres led 4-1 after six.

Myers added on in the seventh with an RBI single to center that scored Jurickson Profar and Maanny Machado. The Padres led 6-1 after seven.

The Bucs tried to rally in the eighth wih Frazier's sac fly that scored Wilmer Difo, but the Padres came away with a 6-2 win in game one to move to 8-3.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 3:35 p.m. Blake Snell starts against Chad Kuhl for the Bucs.

TRANSACTION NEWS

Adrian Morejon on 10 day DL (left forearm strain)

Nabil Crismatt recalled

OTHER NEWS