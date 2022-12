East County News Service

Photo via Ryan Casey Aguinaldo on Wikipedia

December 22, 2022 (San Diego) - After spending the majority of his career in San Diego, Wil Myers is headed to Cincinnati.

The Reds have signed Myers to a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2024, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Padres declined Myers' $20 million option after an injury-riddled 2022 in which he only hit seven home runs.