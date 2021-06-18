ECM PADRES REPORT: MYERS SETS HR RECORD, PADDACK HAS CAREER HIGH 11 KS AS PADRES TAKE GAME TWO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Chris Paddack struck out a career high 11 batters. Via @padres on Twitter

June 18, 2021 (San Diego) - Last night’s game was insane, featuring a back and forth in the ninth that ended in a Padres walk-off. They tried again tonight with Tony Santillan on the mound for Cincinnati against Chris Paddack.

Tommy Pham picked up where the Padres left off last night with a leadoff solo homer to right in the first and the Friars led 1-0 after one.

Wil Myers added on in the second with a solo line drive homer to left and the Padres led 2-0 after two.

The Reds got on the board in the third with Jesse Winker’s RBI single to right that scored Kyle Farmer. The Padres kept their 2-1 lead.

The Friars added some padding in the third with a sac fly to center to score Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres led 3-1 after three.

The Reds crept closer in the fourth with Farmer’s single to left that scored Joey Votto, but the Padres held strong and kept their 3-2 lead.

Myers helped get away with his second homer of the night to center in the home half of the fourth to set the record for most home runs as a Padre in Petco Park. With the bases loaded, Tatis Jr. singled a grounder to left to score Jake Cronenworth and the Padres led 5-2 after four.

One more was added in the seventh when Cronenworth lined a double to left that almost left the park and scored Manny Machado and the Padres led 6-2 after seven.

Trent Grisham added two more on a chopped double to right in the eighth and the Padres solidified the win in a much easier way than last night with an 8-2 win. They move to 40-32.

