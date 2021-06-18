ECM PADRES REPORT: MYERS SETS HR RECORD, PADDACK HAS CAREER HIGH 11 KS AS PADRES TAKE GAME TWO

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Chris Paddack struck out a career high 11 batters.  Via @padres on Twitter 
 
June 18, 2021 (San Diego) - Last night’s game was insane, featuring a back and forth in the ninth that ended in a Padres walk-off.  They tried again tonight with Tony Santillan on the mound for Cincinnati against Chris Paddack.

Tommy Pham picked up where the Padres left off last night with a leadoff solo homer to right in the first and the Friars led 1-0 after one.

 
Wil Myers added on in the second with a solo line drive homer to left and the Padres led 2-0 after two.
 
The Reds got on the board in the third with Jesse Winker’s RBI single to right that scored Kyle Farmer.  The Padres kept their 2-1 lead.
 
The Friars added some padding in the third with a sac fly to center to score Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres led 3-1 after three.
 
The Reds crept closer in the fourth with Farmer’s single to left that scored Joey Votto, but the Padres held strong and kept their 3-2 lead.
 
Myers helped get away with his second homer of the night to center in the home half of the fourth to set the record for most home runs as a Padre in Petco Park.  With the bases loaded, Tatis Jr. singled a grounder to left to score Jake Cronenworth and the Padres led 5-2 after four.
 
One more was added in the seventh when Cronenworth lined a double to left that almost left the park and scored Manny Machado and the Padres led 6-2 after seven.
 
Trent Grisham added two more on a chopped double to right in the eighth and the Padres solidified the win in a much easier way than last night with an 8-2 win.  They move to 40-32.
 
UP NEXT
 
Game three is tomorrow at 4:15 p.m.  Vladimir Gutierrez starts for the Reds against a pitcher to be named.
 

