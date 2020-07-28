By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

July 28, 2020 (San Francisco) - The Padres are doing well so far, but that’s probably because it’s a shorter season. Tonight, they faced off against the Giants in game one of a three-game series, which was also the Giants’ home opener. Jeff Samardzija started for the Giants against Zach Davies.

The Giants struck first in the first inning with a base hit from Wilmer Flores. Tommy Pham bobbled the throw in from left field, allowing Mike Yastrzemski to score and give San Francisco a 1-0 lead after one.

But in the third, after a leadoff single from WIl Myers and a walk to Francisco Mejia, Fernando Tatis Jr. struck gold with his first home run of the season, a three-run blast to right to make it 3-1 Padres after three.

Myers added on with his second home run of the year in the fourth. The Giants would score two more runs, but the Padres extended their record on the “young” season to 5-2 as they beat the Giants 5-3.

UP NEXT

The Padres play game two against the Giants tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. Chris Paddack starts against Johnny Cueto for San Francisco.