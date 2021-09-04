ECM PADRES REPORT: NIGHT OF CRUSHED HOME RUNS GIVES PADRES BIG WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Manny Machado had the first big homer of the night. Via @padres on Twitter

September 4, 2021 (San Diego) - Last night, the Padres battled hard, but eventually fell to the Astros. They tried again tonight with Framber Valdez on the mound for Houston against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

And we were back to square one. Yuli Gurriel singled in the first to score Alex Bregman and the Astros led 1-0 after one.

Kyle Tucker hit one of his famous home runs and the Astros led 2-0.

But the Padres thankfully gained common sense and stormed back in the home half of the second, starting with Austin Nola’s single to right that scored Wil Myers. Fernando Tatis Jr. added a two-RBI single and Juricksn Profar scored on a balk and the Friars led 4-2 after two.

Manny Machado extended the lead in the seventh with a 453-foot two-run blast to left center. Myers did the same thing with a bomb to the second floor of the Western Metal Supply Co. building, good for two runs and the Padres led 8-2 after seven.

Fernando Tatis Jr. added a two-run 444-foot crusher of his own to left in the eighth and the Padres stormed back to take game two by force, 10-2 and move to 72-63.

