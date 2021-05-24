ECM PADRES REPORT: NINE GAME WIN STREAK ENDS AS BREWERS TAKE GAME ONE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 24, 2021 (Milwaukee) - The Padres are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, having won nine straight and swept three straight series. Now they leave San Diego and head to Milwaukee for four games with the Brewers. Blake Snell started today’s game one against Brandon Woodruff for Milwaukee.

The Padres soon found out they weren’t in Kansas anymore. In the second, Manny Pina launched a two-run homer to center to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead after two.

Avisail Garcia tacked on another homer in the fourth to deep left center, his eighth of the year. The Brewers loaded the bases and a double from Kolten Wong scored two to kick Blake Snell out of the game. Pierce Johnson replaced him and finished the inning, but Milwaukee jumped out to a 5-0 lead after four.

The Padres finally got on the board with a two-run homer by Tommy Pham in the ninth. Eric Hosmer doubled to left to score Jake Cronenworth, but the Brewers prevailed and took game one from the Padres with a 5-3 win. The Padres fall to 30-18.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 4:40 p.m. Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove starts against Corbin Burnes for Milwaukee.

