ECM PADRES REPORT: NINE GAME WIN STREAK ENDS AS BREWERS TAKE GAME ONE

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
May 24, 2021 (Milwaukee) - The Padres are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, having won nine straight and swept three straight series.  Now they leave San Diego and head to Milwaukee for four games with the Brewers.  Blake Snell started today’s game one against Brandon Woodruff for Milwaukee.

The Padres soon found out they weren’t in Kansas anymore.  In the second, Manny Pina launched a two-run homer to center to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead after two.

 
Avisail Garcia tacked on another homer in the fourth to deep left center, his eighth of the year.  The Brewers loaded the bases and a double from Kolten Wong scored two to kick Blake Snell out of the game.  Pierce Johnson replaced him and finished the inning, but Milwaukee jumped out to a 5-0 lead after four.  
 
The Padres finally got on the board with a two-run homer by Tommy Pham in the ninth.  Eric Hosmer doubled to left to score Jake Cronenworth, but the Brewers prevailed and took game one from the Padres with a 5-3 win.  The Padres fall to 30-18.
 
UP NEXT 
 
Game two is tomorrow at 4:40 p.m.  Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove starts against Corbin Burnes for Milwaukee.
 
TRANSACTIONS
 
  • Brian O’Grady optioned to El Paso (5/23; recalled 5/24)
  • Keone Kela on 60-day IL with right forearm strain
  • Wil Myers activated from 10-day IL
  • Tren Grisham on 10-day IL with left foot contusion 
 

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon