ECM PADRES REPORT: NINTH INNING RALLY IN VAIN, PADRES DROP GAME TWO

October 7, 2020 (Arlington, Texas) - The Padres dropped game one of the NLDS to the Dodgers last night. They looked to rebound tonight with Zach Davies on the mound against Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers.

The Padres hopped right into action and got things started in the second. After Tommy Pham’s leadoff single, Wil Myers doubled to the gap in right center. Pham scored from first and the Padres took a 1-0 lead after two.

But the Dodgers once again took the upper hand in the third with runners at the corners. Corey Seager hit a line drive double down the right field line to score both runners. Max Muncy hit an RBI single to center to score Seager and the Dodgers jumped up on top 3-1 after three.

Cody Bellinger added one more in the fourth with a leadoff solo homer to give the Dodgers a 4-1 lead after four.

Manny Machado helped out a little bit in the sixth with a solo home run of his own to left and Eric Hosmer hit one of his own to right center and suddenly, the Padres were within one, but couldn’t complete the rally and the Dodgers led 4-3 after six.

Justin Turner helped the Dodgers pull away a bit with a line drive sac fly to center in the seventh to score Mookie Betts. Muncy hit a fly ball to right that dropped for an RBI single to score Seager and the Dodgers led 6-3 after seven.

The Padres tried another rally in the ninth with Mitch Moreland’s gapper double to right center that scored Jake Cronenworth from first. Trent Grisham hit an RBI single to the same place to score Moreland, but the Dodgers ended the rally with a bases loaded groundout and were able to take game two with a 6-5 win.

UP NEXT

Game three--and potentially the last game of the Padres’ season--is tomorrow night at 6:08 p.m. The game will be broadcast on MLB Network.

