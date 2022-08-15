ECM PADRES REPORT: NO MIAMI BEACH

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
August 15, 2022 (Miami) - After a successful series in D.C., the Padres headed south to Miami for three games with the Marlins.  Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started today’s game one against Sandy Alcantara for Miami.

The Marlins kicked things off with J.J. Bleday’s solo homer in the second and Lewin Diaz’s sac fly that scored Miguel Rojas and the Fish led 2-0 after two.
 
They added more in the sixth with Jacob Stallings’ single that scored Rojas and the Marlins got an easy 3-0 win in game one.
 
Game two tomorrow is at 3:40 p.m.  Sean Manaea starts against Edward Cabrera for the Marlins.
 
  • Tayler Scott on 15-day IL retro to 8/13 (right third finger inflammation)
  • Steven Wilson recalled from El Paso
 

