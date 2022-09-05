ECM PADRES REPORT: NOT WELCOME HOME

By Liz Alper

September 5, 2022 (San Diego) - After disappointment in L.A., the Padres returned home for three games with the Diamondbacks, starting with a Labor Day matchup.  Ryne Nelson started for Arizona against Blake Snell.

The Diamondbacks started the scoring with a double by Alek Thomas in the second that scored Stone Garrett and Arizona led 1-0 after two.

 

Garrett ended up hitting a solo homer in the seventh and the Diamondbacks led 2-0 after seven.

 

Christian Walker singled in the eighth to score two and the Diamondbacks led 4-0 after eight.

 

Thomas added one more in the ninth on a sac fly by Jake McCarthy and the Diamondbacks took game one 5-0.

 

UP NEXT

 

Game two tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m.  Merrill Kelly starts for Arizona against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

 

TRANSACTIONS

 

  • Jorge Alfaro activated from 10-day IL
  • Brandon Drury on 5-day IL (concussion)

