ECM PADRES REPORT: NOT WELCOME HOME

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 5, 2022 (San Diego) - After disappointment in L.A., the Padres returned home for three games with the Diamondbacks, starting with a Labor Day matchup. Ryne Nelson started for Arizona against Blake Snell.

The Diamondbacks started the scoring with a double by Alek Thomas in the second that scored Stone Garrett and Arizona led 1-0 after two.

Garrett ended up hitting a solo homer in the seventh and the Diamondbacks led 2-0 after seven.

Christian Walker singled in the eighth to score two and the Diamondbacks led 4-0 after eight.

Thomas added one more in the ninth on a sac fly by Jake McCarthy and the Diamondbacks took game one 5-0.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. Merrill Kelly starts for Arizona against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

