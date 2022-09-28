ECM PADRES REPORT: NOTHING HAPPENED

Printer-friendly version
By Liz Alper
Photo: Manny Machado via @padres on Twitter
September 28, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres walked it off–literally–last night against the Dodgers. They looked to take the series today against Julio Urias for L.A. against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.
No one scored. All game. For nine innings. No one. So we went to extras. In the 10th, Freddie Freeman singled to score Mookie Betts and that was the only run scored. The Dodgers even the series with the least amount of effort possible. 1-0 is the final.
UP NEXT
The rubber game is tomorrow at 6:40 p.m.
