ECM PADRES REPORT: NOTHING HAPPENED

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Manny Machado via @padres on Twitter
 
September 28, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres walked it off–literally–last night against the Dodgers.  They looked to take the series today against Julio Urias for L.A. against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

No one scored.  All game.  For nine innings.  No one.  So we went to extras.  In the 10th, Freddie Freeman singled to score Mookie Betts and that was the only run scored.  The Dodgers even the series with the least amount of effort possible. 1-0 is the final.  

 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber game is tomorrow at 6:40 p.m.  
 

