ECM PADRES REPORT: OFFENSE TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE AGAINST ROCKIES

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 14, 2021 (Denver) - The Padres failed in New York (except for yesterday). But today, they returned to the friendly confines of NL West play with a visit to Denver to face the Rockies. Dinelson Lamet started tonight’s game one against Austin Gomber for the Rockies.

Lamet kept everything in control until the third when the Rockies threatened and Trevor Story hit an RBI single to center that scored Yonathan Daza and the Rockies led 1-0 after three.

C.J. Cron added a bit of padding with a solo shot to right in the seventh and the Rockies led 2-0 after seven.

Ryan McMahon added the finishing touch with a double to center in the eighth that scored Charlie Blackmon and the Rockies led 3-0 after eight.

The Padres started a rally in the ninth with a two-run bomb to right by Trent Grisham, but the Rockies escaped defeat and coasted to a 3-2 win in game one. The Padres fall to 38-30.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 5:40 p.m. Yu Darvish will start against Chi Chi Gonzalez for the Rockies.

