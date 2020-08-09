ECM PADRES REPORT: ONE HITTER BY LAMET, SIX HOME RUNS LIFT PADRES OVER DBACKS

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 9, 2020 (San Diego) - The Padres looked to split the series with Arizona today. Madison Bumgarner on the mound for Arizona against Dinelson Lamet.

Manny Machado kicked things off in the first for the Padres with a solo blast to left. And then a few at-bats later, Wil Myers crushed a two-run bomb to left, his 100th homer in a Padres uniform, and the Padres took a 3-0 lead after one.

In the second, Fernando Tatis Jr. blasted another two-run bomb to left. David Peralta didn’t even make an effort to catch it because he knew it was gone. Machado followed up with another solo blast and the Padres led 6-0 after two.

SDSU alum Ty France joined the home run party in the third with a blast to--guess where--left field. Francisco Mejia was next and launched a homer that was off the right field foul pole to make it 9-0 Padres after three.

Kole Calhoun tried to rally for the Dbacks with a solo shot to left in the seventh, ending Lamet’s no-hitter and Andy Young and Nick Ahmed hit two-run homers in the ninth, but the Padres prevailed and took the series with Arizona with a 9-5 win. The Padres remain in third with a 9-7 record. They lead the MLB in homers with 29.

UP NEXT

The Padres head back up to LA to face the Dodgers again. First pitch tomorrow night is at 6:40 p.m.

