ECM PADRES REPORT: ONE RUN IS ALL IT TAKES

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
August 8, 2022 (San Diego) - After getting shut down in L.A., the Padres returned home and tried their luck against someone in the NL West who’s doing worse than them, the Giants.  Alex Wood started tonight’s game one against Blake Snell.

The Giants loaded the bases in the fourth and Thairo Estrada hit a sac fly to straight center that scored Evan Longoria and it was all San Francisco needed to take a 1-0 win in game one. 

 
UP NEXT
 
Game two is tomorrow at 6:40 p.m. again.  Alex Cobb starts for the Giants against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.
 

