ECM PADRES REPORT: ONE-TWO PUNCH FROM BREWERS IN NINTH ERASES PADRES LEAD

By Liz Alper

Photo: Sean Manaea did his job to the tune of six innings pitched and eight strikeouts. Via @padres on Twitter

June 2, 2022 (Milwaukee) - It’s been a long time since the Padres were swept, but it happened in St. Louis yesterday. They moved on to Milwaukee for the weekend and four games. Sean Manaea started tonight’s game one against Adrian Houser for the Brewers.

We were scoreless until the fifth when Eric Hosmer doubled to score Manny Machado, but Kolten Wong scored in the home half of the fifth to tie the game at one after five.

Luckily, the Padres regained the lead in the sixth with a two-run homer from Jorge Alfaro and the Padres led 3-1 after six.

Sergio Alcantara added on with a sac fly in the eighth that scored Luke Voit and the Padres led 4-1 after eight.

Padres’ing from Taylor Rogers allowed the Brewers to tie the game in the ninth. Jace Peterson hit a triple that almost left the yard, but instead gave the Brew the three RBIs they needed to tie the game and end Rogers’ night. Nabil Crismatt replaced him, but he didn’t last long; Andrew McCutchen welcomed him with a walkoff single up the middle that scored Peterson and the Brewers walked it off with a 5-4 win.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 5:10 p.m. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Corbin Burnes for the Brewers.

