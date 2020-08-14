ECM PADRES REPORT: OUTSTANDING PITCHING PERFORMANCE BY LIMET IN VAIN AS PADRES DROP OPENER TO DBACKS

By Liz Alper

Photo: despite Dinelson Lamet's incredible pitching performane, a solo homer in the sixth to Kole Calhoun was his demise. Via @padres on Twitter

August 14, 2020 (San Diego) - The Padres had a rough few days in Los Angeles. They looked to do better in Arizona with Dinelson Lamet starting game one against Merrill Kelly for the Diamondbacks.

It was a pitchers’ duel until the sixth when Kole Calhoun launched a line drive solo home run to right to give the Dbacks a 1-0 lead. Calhoun added another in the eighth with an RBI single to right that scored Daulton Varsho. Ketel Marte drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to center. The other Marte, Starling, hit a line drive RBI double to left to score Calhoun. David Peralta did the same thing, only it was a grounder to right and a single to score Marte, kicking Javy Guerra out of the game. Tim Hill got the Padres out of the inning, but the damage was done and the Dbacks led 5-0 after eight.

Jake Cronenworth tried to help the Padres rally in the ninth with an RBI single to center, but it was in vain as the Diamondbacks took game one 5-1. The Padres remain in third, moving to 11-9.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow night at 5:10 p.m. Cal Quantrill starts against Alex Young for the Diamondbacks.

