ECM PADRES REPORT: OUTSTANDING PITCHING PERFORMANCE BY LIMET IN VAIN AS PADRES DROP OPENER TO DBACKS

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Liz Alper

 

Photo: despite Dinelson Lamet's incredible pitching performane, a solo homer in the sixth to Kole Calhoun was his demise. Via @padres on Twitter

 

August 14, 2020 (San Diego) - The Padres had a rough few days in Los Angeles.  They looked to do better in Arizona with Dinelson Lamet starting game one against Merrill Kelly for the Diamondbacks.

It was a pitchers’ duel until the sixth when Kole Calhoun launched a line drive solo home run to right to give the Dbacks a 1-0 lead.  Calhoun added another in the eighth with an RBI single to right that scored Daulton Varsho.  Ketel Marte drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to center.  The other Marte, Starling, hit a line drive RBI double to left to score Calhoun.  David Peralta did the same thing, only it was a grounder to right and a single to score Marte, kicking Javy Guerra out of the game.  Tim Hill got the Padres out of the inning, but the damage was done and the Dbacks led 5-0 after eight.

 

Jake Cronenworth tried to help the Padres rally in the ninth with an RBI single to center, but it was in vain as the Diamondbacks took game one 5-1. The Padres remain in third, moving to 11-9.

 

UP NEXT

 

Game two is tomorrow night at 5:10 p.m.  Cal Quantrill starts against Alex Young for the Diamondbacks.

 

Do you want to see more coverage of Padres baseball?  Please donate to support our nonprofit sports reporting:  https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/donate 

 

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon