ECM PADRES REPORT: OVERTURNED GIANTS GRAND SLAM GIVES PADRES GAME ONE

By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu Darvish went 6.1 innings, gave up four hits with an earned run, three walks and struck out 12. Via @padres on Twitter

April 30, 2021 (San Diego) - After a weird series against the Diamondbacks which they managed to split, the Padres headed back to San Diego for an NL West matchup and just a regular friendly NL matchup, starting with the Giants. Logan Webb started tonight’s game one for San Francisco against Yu Darvish.

Buster Posey kicked things off in the first with a solo homer to give the Giants a 1-0 lead.

But Eric Hosmer tied it up in the home half of the first on a routine ground ball that was bobbled by Tommy LaStella, allowing Hos to single and Trent Grisham to score and the Padres tied the game at one after one.

The Padres finally started cooking in the sixth with a two-RBI single line drive to center by Jurickson Profar and the Padres finally jumped ahead to a 3-1 lead after six.

The Giants started a small rally in the eighth. Evan Longoria grounded into a double play to score Posey, but the Padres held strong (literally; a Darin Ruf grand slam that would have given the Giants the lead was ruled a foul ball) and took game one 3-2 and moved to 15-12 and back to third in the NL West.

