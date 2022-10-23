ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES’ SEASON ENDS IN CRUSHING DEFEAT

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

 

October 23, 2022 (Philadelphia) - The Phillies went for it all today with Yu Darvish on the mound against Zack Wheeler for the Phillies.

Rhys Hoskins picked up where he left off last night in the third with a two-run jack to left and the Phillies led 2-0 after three.

 

Juan Soto reduced the lead to one with a solo blast to right center in the fourth and the Phillies led 2-1 after four.

 

Josh Bell saved the day for the Padres in the seventh with a double that scored Jake Cronenworth.  José Azocar gave the Padres their first lead by scoring on a wild pitch and the Padres led 3-2 after seven.

 

But if Hoskins wasn’t giving the Padres a hard time, it was Bryce Harper.  The king smashed a two-run homer in the eighth and just like that, the Padres’ incredible playoff run comes to an end with a heartbreaking 4-3 loss.  See you in spring training.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon