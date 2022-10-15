ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES ADVANCE TO NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1998 WITH CINDERELLA WIN OVER DODGERS

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
October 15, 2022 (San Diego) - Shockingly, the Padres have a hold over the Dodgers in a playoff series.  We’ll see how long it lasts.  Tyler Anderson started tonight’s game four for L.A. against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

But tonight, the Dodgers were determined to force game five.  Freddie Freeman doubled in the third to score two and the Dodgers led 2-0 after three.
 
Will Smith hit a sac fly in the seventh that scored Mookie Betts and the Dodgers led 3-0 after seven.
 
It looked like we’d be back for game five tomorrow, but in the home half of the seventh, the Padres stormed back.  Austin Nola singled to score Jurickson Profar, Ha-Seong Kim doubled to score Trent Grisham, Juan Soto singled to score Nola and Jake Cronenworth singled to score two and give the Padres a sudden lead and somehow, the Padres made it out of the NLDS alive and keep their playoff hopes in tact with a 5-3 win.
 
UP NEXT 
 
It’s on to the National League Championship Series.  The Padres host the Phillies on Tuesday on Fox.  Time and pitchers to be announced.
 

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon