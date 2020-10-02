ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES ADVANCE TO NLDS WITH WIN OVER CARDINALS

By Liz Alper

Photo: Jake Cronenworth became the first Padres rookie ever to homer in a postseason game. Via @padres on Twitter

October 2, 2020 (San Diego) - The Padres forced game three in the Wild Card series against the Cardinals and it all ended tonight. Jack Flaherty started for St. Louis against Craig Stammen for San Diego.

It remained deadlocked until the fifth when Eric Hosmer doubled to right to score Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres broke the tie and the Padres led 1-0 after five.

Jake Cronenworth added on by scoring in the seventh. Hosmer walked with the bases loaded to walk Trent Grisham. Cronenworth sealed the deal with a home run in the eighth and the Padres won the Wild Card with a 2-1 series score and 4-0 game score.

UP NEXT

The Padres will face the winner of the Brewers and Dodgers series in the National League Division Series. Game and time TBA.

