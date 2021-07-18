ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES AND NATS SPLIT POSTPONED DOUBLEHEADER

By Liz Alper

Photo: Jurickson Profar tied the game in the seventh inning of game two with a solo homer. Photo via @padres on Twitter

July 18, 2021 (Washington, D.C.) - We don’t think anything can top Friday night’s win, not even for the rest of the season. But if we know our Padres, they keep trying to set records, so they tried again last night. Blake Snell started against ex-Diamondback Patrick Corbin for the Nats.

The Padres picked up right where they left off last night with Jake Cronenworth’s RBI single to left center in the first. Manny Machado hit a sac fly to score Tatis Jr. and the Padres jumped out to a 2-0 lead.



The Nationals wouldn’t let a repeat of last night happen. Josh Harrison singled in the home half of the first to score Trea Turner and the Padres’ lead was cut in half to 2-1 after one.

Tatis Jr. helped the Padres get away with a single in the second that scored Snell. Ha-Seong Kim doubled to score two and the Friars led 5-1.

But Ryan Zimmerman got the Nats right back into it in the home half of the third with a three-run bomb and the Padres kept a slim 5-4 lead after three.

Tatis Jr. saved the day again in the sixth with a single that scored Webster Rivas. Cronenworth singled to score Tommy Pham. Machado singled to score Tatis Jr. and the Padres led 8-4 after six.

The game was suspended in the sixth due to a shooting outside the ballpark. The game continued at 10:05 a.m. on Sunday. The following are recaps of both of Sunday’s games.

In the continuation of the game, Pham added two more on a single in the seventh and the Padres took game one with a 10-4 win.

GAME TWO

In game two of the doubleheader, Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove started against Max Scherzer for Washington.

This time, the Nationals had the upper hand. Starting in the third, Turner scored, followed by a double by Harrison that scored Juan Soto. Andrew Stevenson singled to score Harrison and Tres Barrera singled to score Stevenson and the Nats led 4-0 after three.

Eric Hosmer got the Padres back into it with a three-run bomb in the fourth. The Nationals kept a 4-3 lead after four.

Jurickson Profar saved the day with a solo shot in the seventh and we were tied at four after seven.

Machado broke the tie in the eighth with a two-run blast to deep left and the Padres led 6-4.

Alcides Escobar tried to keep the Nats in it with a solo homer in the home half of the eighth. Soto the All-Star did the finishing touches with a two-run bomb to put the Nationals in front 7-6 after eight.

Trent Grisham tied the game in the ninth with a single that scored Jorge Mateo, but Escobar singled again in the home half of the ninth to walk it off for the Nats, 8-7. The Padres move to 55-41.

UP NEXT

An amazing series in Washington turned into horror and the Padres were ready to leave it all behind. They travel down South for a series against the Braves. Game one tomorrow is at 4:20 p.m. Yu Darvish will start against Kyle Muller for Atlanta.

TRANSACTIONS