ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES AVOID EIGHTH INNING FUMBLE TO TAKE GAME ONE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Mike Clevinger via @padres on Twitter

August 29, 2022 (San Francisco) - The Padres are back on the West coast and back to the NL West, starting tonight against the Giants. Mike Clevinger started against Carlos Rodon for San Francisco.

The Padres kicked things off in the first with Josh Bell’s single that scored Juan Soto and Brandon Drury’s solo blast to deep left and the Padres led 3-0 after one.

After a delay due to a broken stadium light, we picked up the scoring in the fourth with Austin Nola’s two-RBI single, but Joc Pederson got the Giants on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run launch to right center. The Padres still led 5-2 after four.

Drury singled up the middle in the fifth and scored Manny Machado and the Padres led 6-2 after five.

The Giants loaded the bases in the eighth, Nick Martinez came in and gave up a two-RBI single to right to Austin Slater. J.D. Davis hit a single to shallow center that scored Thairo Estrada, but luckily, a pop fly ended the inning with the Padres hanging onto a narrow 6-5 lead that they somehow were able to keep and take game one.

UP NEXT