ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES AVOID SWEEP IN NEW YORK

By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam powered the Padres past the Mets. Via @padres on Twitter

June 13, 2021 (New York) - The Padres already blew the series against the Mets with their lack of offense, so today was just a fun game to see if they could avoid the sweep. Chris Paddack started against former Padre Joey Lucchesi.

Things got started early with Tommy Pham’s solo homer in the first and the Padres led 1-0 after one.





But José Peraza erased that in the fifth with a two-run homer and the Mets led 2-1 after five.

But the Mets weren’t prepared for the onslaught of the Padres. In the seventh with the bases loaded, Pham walked to score Eric Hosmer. That was the start of things. And then Fernando Tatis Jr. unleashed the go-ahead in the form of a huge grand slam, followed by Manny Machado’s solo homer and the Padres saved themselves from a sweep. Tomas Nido singled in the eighth to score Dominic Smith, but the Padres escaped New York with a 7-3 win and moved to 38-29.

UP NEXT

The Padres head back west to Denver and back to NL West play and another series against the Rockies. Game one of a three-game set is tomorrow at 5:40 p.m. Dinelson Lamet will start against Austin Gomber for Colorado.

