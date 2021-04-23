By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr. had two home runs and three RBI. Via @padres on Twitter

April 23, 2021 (Los Angeles) - Last night’s game was shockingly drama-free and the Padres were rewarded with a win. They looked to repeat tonight with Yu Darvish on the mound against Clayton Kershaw for LA.

The Dodgers kicked things off right away with an RBI single to right from Max Muncy in the first that scored Mookie Betts to give LA a 1-0 lead after one.

But Wil Myers erased that issue easily with a solo homer to left center in the second to tie the game at one after two.

Fernando Tatis Jr. gave the Padres the go-ahead run with a solo homer to left center in the third and the Padres led 2-1 after three.

Tatis Jr. added another home run to his night’s tally with a solo blast to left in the fifth to give the Padres a 3-1 lead after five.

Tommy Pham added one last run in the ninth with a single up the middle that scored Myers. Jurickson Profar grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Jake Cronenworth to score. Tatis Jr. singled, scoring Pham and the Padres roared back to take game two 6-1 and move to 12-10.

UP NEXT

Game three is an hour earlier tomorrow night at 6:10 p.m. We’ll have another great pitching matchup in Blake Snell vs. Trevor Bauer for LA.

