ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES BLOW GAME OPEN FOR SWEEP

By Liz Alper

Photo: MacKenzie Gore struck out six in six innings. Via @padres on Twitter

May 22, 2022 (San Francisco) - The Padres have had two very close wins in the Bay. Today they looked for the series sweep, but maybe by a bit wider margin with MacKenzie Gore on the mound against Alex Wood for San Francisco.

The Padres got started right away with Wil Myers’ single that scored Manny Machado and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

Jake Cronenworth added the second consecutive Padres run in the second with a sac fly that scored Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres led 2-0 after two.

From there, it was an onslaught. Cronenworth singled in the fourth to score Austin Nola, Machado doubled to score two and Myers hit another double to score another two. The Giants got their only run—a sac fly from Wilmer Flores that scored Darin Ruf—in the home half of the fourth and the Padres led 7-1 after four.

But they weren’t done yet. Jurickson Profar doubled in the fifth to score Machado and the Padres led 8-1 after five.

Kim doubled in the sixth to score Myers. Luke Voit scored and the Padres hit double digits for the 10-1 sweep.

UP NEXT

The Padres finally come home to host the Brewers for three games. Game one tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. Adrian Houser starts for Milwaukee against Nick Martinez.

