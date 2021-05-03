ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES BREAK NO-HITTER IN SEVENTH INNING, WIN 2-0

Anderson did not allow a hit until the seventh inning when he walked Manny Machado, gave up a line drive single to Wil Myers and forced Tommy Pham into a sac fly to score Machado, erasing Anderson’s no-hitter and giving the Padres the first run and lead of the game. Austin Nola hit a gapper to right center that scored Myers and forced Anderson out of the game. He was replaced with Clay Holmes, who got the final out, but the Padres were able to take a slow opening contest with a 2-0 win and move to 17-13.