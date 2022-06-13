ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES BREAK THROUGH LATE IN CHICAGO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu Darvish pitched eight innings and struck out seven. Via @padres on Twitter

June 13, 2022 (Chicago) - After splitting with the Rockies, the Padres headed out on the road for another four games, this time with the Cubs. Yu Darvish started tonight’s game one against his old team against Justin Steele for Chicago.

After an hour-long rain delay, Yan Gomes started the scoring with a solo homer to left in the second and the Cubs led 1-0 after two.

Jurickson Profar and Jake Cronenworth teamed up to tie it in the third after Profar doubled. Cronenworth drove him in with a single to left and we were tied at one after three.

It took a pitching change for the Padres to break through. Rowan Wick replaced Steele in the eighth and the Padres immediately got runners on first and third. Manny Machado hit a ground ball single to right to score Profar. Eric Hosmer unleashed a double to right that scored two and kicked Wick out of the game. Scott Effross replaced him and got the double play to end the inning, but the Padres took game one with a 4-1 win.

