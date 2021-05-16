ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES BRING BROOMS OUT TO SWEEP CARDS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 16, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres went for the sweep tonight against the Cardinals in a nationally televised game. Kwang Hyun Kim started for St. Louis against Ryan Weathers.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals were looking to avoid the sweep and kicked off the game with a two-run homer from Nolan Arenado to left and the Redbirds took a 2-0 lead after one.

But the Padres came back with a vengeance, tying the bases in the fourth. Tucupita Marcano and Ha-Seong Kim walked to score two runs to tie the game. Patrick Kivlehan gave the Padres the lead with a sac fly that scored Austin Nola. Ivan Castillo singled to score Marcano and the Padres struck for four runs in the inning to make it 4-2 after four.

The Cardinals crept closer in the sixth when Yadier Molina grounded into a double play, allowing ex-Diamondback Paul Goldschmidt to score. The Padres kept their 4-3 lead.

In the home half of the sixth, Trent Grisham hit a double that sailed over Tyler O’Neill and scored Kivlehan and the Padres were able to bring the brooms out and complete their first sweep of the Cardinals in a decade. They also move to 24-17, a half game behind the Giants for first.

