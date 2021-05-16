ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES BRING BROOMS OUT TO SWEEP CARDS

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
May 16, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres went for the sweep tonight against the Cardinals in a nationally televised game.  Kwang Hyun Kim started for St. Louis against Ryan Weathers.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals were looking to avoid the sweep and kicked off the game with a two-run homer from Nolan Arenado to left and the Redbirds took a 2-0 lead after one.

 
But the Padres came back with a vengeance, tying the bases in the fourth.  Tucupita Marcano and Ha-Seong Kim walked to score two runs to tie the game.  Patrick Kivlehan gave the Padres the lead with a sac fly that scored Austin Nola.  Ivan Castillo singled to score Marcano and the Padres struck for four runs in the inning to make it 4-2 after four.
 
The Cardinals crept closer in the sixth when Yadier Molina grounded into a double play, allowing ex-Diamondback Paul Goldschmidt to score.  The Padres kept their 4-3 lead.
 
In the home half of the sixth, Trent Grisham hit a double that sailed over Tyler O’Neill and scored Kivlehan and the Padres were able to bring the brooms out and complete their first sweep of the Cardinals in a decade.  They also move to 24-17, a half game behind the Giants for first.
 
UP NEXT
 
The Cardinals leave and the Rockies come back.  First pitch tomorrow night is at 7:10 p.m.  Jon Gray starts for Colorado against a pitcher to be named.
 

