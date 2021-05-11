ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES BURY ROCKIES IN GAME ONE

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 11, 2021 (Denver) - After yesterday’s game one was postponed due to weather, the Padres and Rockies started their series tonight. Dinelson Lamet started against Antonio Senzatela for Colorado.

The Rockies kicked things off in the first with a groundout by Charlie Blackmon that scored Raimel Tapia and Colorado led 1-0 after one.

Manny Machado changed things in the fifth with a two-run blast to left field to give the Padres a 2-1 lead after five.

Austin Nola added on with a sac fly in the sixth to center that scored Tucupita Marcano. Ha-Seong Kim grounded into a fielder’s choice. Tommy Pham beat the throw home and added another run. Machado came to bat again and added three more with the bases loaded on a three-RBI triple. Eric Hosmer laughed at the Rockies’ pitching change and knocked an RBI single into left off of Ben Bowden and the Padres caked on six runs to take game one against the Rockies in commanding fashion with an 8-1 win and move to 20-16.

UP NEXT

Games two and three will be played as a doubleheader tomorrow, with game two starting at 12:10 p.m. Yu Darvish starts against Jon Gray for Colorado.

