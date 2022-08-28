ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES CAN’T GET SWEEP IN KANSAS CITY

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 28, 2022 (Kansas City) - The Padres have taken two out of three from the Royals. They looked for the sweep today with Sean Manaea on the mound against Jonathan Heasley for the Royals.

The only run the Padres could get early on was a solo homer from Manny Machado in the first. The rest was all Royals. Michael A. Taylor tied the game with a solo homer in the home half of the first, Brent Rooker singled to score Salvador Perez, Hunter Dozier scored, Drew Waters doubled to score Nick Pratto and Nicky Lopez singled to score Waters and five first inning runs gave the Royals a 5-1 lead after one.

Machado added another on a single in the third that scored Trent Grisham, but again, the Royals took hold in the home half with Taylor’s single that scored Lopez and Kansas City led 6-2 after three.

Machado hit a two-run homer in the fifth and the Royals led 6-4 after five.

But they piled on in the sixth with Perez’s two-run homer. Dozier stole third and scored on a throwing error by Luis Campusano and the Royals led 9-4 after six.

Juan Soto tried again with a two-run homer in the seventh and the Royals led 9-6 after seven.

Nick Pratto added more in the eighth with a two-RBI double, Waters singled to score Kyle Isbel. Taylor singled to score another two. Michael Massey was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Sebastian Rivero to score from third. Josh Bell singled in the ninth to score Machado, but the Royals ran away, avoiding the sweep with a 15-7 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres go back out west and back to the NL West with a visit to San Francisco. Game one against the Giants tomorrow is at 6:45 p.m. Mike Clevinger starts against Carlos Rodón for the Giants.