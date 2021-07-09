ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES CAPTURE GAME ONE OVER ROCKIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Jake Cronenworth via @padres on Twitter

July 9, 2021 (San Diego) - Despite last night’s tremendous win, the Padres were pretty grateful to leave the NL East behind for a while and go back to the NL West before the All-Star break. The Rockies came to town for the weekend. Kyle Freeland started tonight’s game one for Colorado against Reiss Knehr in his first major league start.

The Rockies started things in the second by loading the bases. Elias Diaz walked to score Trevor Story, but that’s all they got and they led 1-0 after one.

Freeland added more with some pitcher magic in the fourth with a double to left to score Chris Owings and Knehr was done for the day. He was replaced by Miguel Diaz, who finished the inning, but the Rockies led 2-0.

Trent Grisham got the Padres on the board in the home half of the fourth with a looped single to center that scored Jake Cronenworth. The Rockies kept a 2-1 lead after four.

The Padres finally tied it in the sixth when Cronenworth scored. They took their first lead of the game on Wil Myers’ double to left that scored Manny Machado and the Friars were up 3-2 after six.

Machado added more padding in the seventh with a single that scored Tommy Pham and the Padres took game one with a nice score of 4-2 and move to 53-38.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 7:10 p.m. German Marquez starts for Colorado against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.

TRANSACTIONS