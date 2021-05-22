ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES CLAIM OWNERSHIP OF FIRST WITH GAME TWO WIN OVER MARINERS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 22, 2021 (San Diego) - Last night, the Padres absolutely routed the Mariners, so why not do it again tonight? Justus Sheffield started for Seattle against Ryan Weathers.

The Padres picked up where they left off last night with Ha-Seong Kim’s double in the second that scored Austin Nola and the Friars led 1-0 after two.

The Mariners erased the lead quickly like the Padres did last night with a solo homer to left from Mitch Haniger in the third and we were tied at one.

The Padres reclaimed the lead in the fifth when a wild throw to third from catcher Tom Murphy allowed Jorge Mateo to race home. Eric Hosmer added another dagger with the bases loaded on a line drive to left. Two runs came in. Nola immediately afterwards grounded a ball up the middle to score Hosmer and the Padres tacked on five runs in an inning similar to last night’s game, leading 6-1 after five.

The Mariners tried to inch closer in the eighth with a sac fly from Jacob Nottingham that scored Kyle Seager and Murphy scored in the ninth, along with Haniger’s single that scored Sam Haggerty, but the Padres keep winning--eight in a row now--and take the series with a 6-4 win. With the Giants’ loss today, they are now in sole possession of first in the NL West at 29-17.

UP NEXT