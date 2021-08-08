ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES COAST TO 2-0 WIN FOR SERIES VICTORY

By Liz Alper

Photo: Blake Snell pitched a season-high-tying seven innings and struck out 13. Via @padres on Twitter

August 8, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres turned it around yesterday to win game two against the Dbacks. They looked for the series win today with Madison Bumgarner on the mound for Arizona against Blake Snell.

The Padres got started early again with Jake Cronenworth’s single in the first that scored Adam Frazier and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

Cronenworth did it again in the fourth with a solo homer and the Padres took an easy 2-0 win to grab the series win and move to 63-49.





UP NEXT





The Padres take a short break from their division and welcome the Marlins for three games. Game one tomorrow night is at 7:10 p.m. A pitcher to be named will start for Miami against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.