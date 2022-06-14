ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES COME FROM BEHIND BIG TO TAKE SERIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 14, 2022 (Chicago) - The Padres had a nice easy win last night, coming through in the eighth inning to take game one against the Cubs 4-1. They tried again tonight with Sean Manaea on the mound against Kyle Hendricks for Chicago.

This one was full of homers. Wilson Contreras started it in the first with a solo homer and then he hit another one in the third good for two runs and the Cubs led 3-0 after three.

Nico Hoerner added more in the fourth with a triple that scored Ian Happ and the Cubs led 4-0 after four.

Contreras scored again in the fifth and the Cubs led 5-0 after five.

Luke Voit stopped the bleeding in the sixth with a two-run homer and Nomar Mazara singled to score Eric Hosmer. Ha-Seong Kim singled to score Mazara. The Cubs still held onto a 5-4 lead after six.

In the seventh, Voit finished the job with a three-RBI double. Mazara singled to score two. Kim hit a sac fly to score Jorge Alfaro and the Padres struck for six runs to take a 10-5 lead after seven.

Alfaro homered in the eighth and the Padres led 11-5 after eight.

Trent Grisham added one more with a single in the ninth that scored Kim and the Padres staged a big coup to take game two and the series 12-5.

