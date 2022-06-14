ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES COME FROM BEHIND BIG TO TAKE SERIES

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
June 14, 2022 (Chicago) - The Padres had a nice easy win last night, coming through in the eighth inning to take game one against the Cubs 4-1. They tried again tonight with Sean Manaea on the mound against Kyle Hendricks for Chicago.

This one was full of homers.  Wilson Contreras started it in the first with a solo homer and then he hit another one in the third good for two runs and the Cubs led 3-0 after three.
 
Nico Hoerner added more in the fourth with a triple that scored Ian Happ and the Cubs led 4-0 after four.
 
Contreras scored again in the fifth and the Cubs led 5-0 after five.
 
Luke Voit stopped the bleeding in the sixth with a two-run homer and Nomar Mazara singled to score Eric Hosmer.  Ha-Seong Kim singled to score Mazara.  The Cubs still held onto a 5-4 lead after six.
 
In the seventh, Voit finished the job with a three-RBI double.  Mazara singled to score two.  Kim hit a sac fly to score Jorge Alfaro and the Padres struck for six runs to take a 10-5 lead after seven.
 
Alfaro homered in the eighth and the Padres led 11-5 after eight.
 
Trent Grisham added one more with a single in the ninth that scored Kim and the Padres staged a big coup to take game two and the series 12-5.
 
UP NEXT
 
Game three tomorrow is at 5:05 p.m. 
 

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon