ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES COME FROM BEHIND TO TAKE SERIES

By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu Darvish via @padres on Twitter

August 27, 2022 (Kansas City) - The Padres were so vindicated in last night’s game after two days of horror, winning 13-5. They tried for the series tonight with Yu Darvish on the mound against Daniel Lynch for Kansas City.

This time, the Royals started the scoring with Hunter Dozier’s single in the first that scored Bobby Witt Jr. Nick Pratto doubled to score two and the Royals led 2-0 after one.

But Wil Myers cut the deficit to one with a two-run bomb in the second and the Royals now led 3-2 after two.

The Padres finished the job in the third with Manny Machado’s game-tying single that scored José Azocar. Brandon Drury singled to score Juan Soto and the Padres were now on top and took it to the house to take the series with a 4-3 win.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is tomorrow at 11:10 a.m. Sean Manaea starts against Jonathan Heasley for the Royals.

TRANSACTIONS