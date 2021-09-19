By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Tommy Pham via @padres on Twitter

September 19, 2021 (St. Louis) - The Padres were doing just fine last night until a two-run home run from Tyler O’Neill in the eighth inning gave the Cardinals the win. They tried to save themselves from a sweep today with Jake Arrieta on the mound against J.A. Happ for St. Louis.

Classic Padres’ing allowed the Cardinals to quickly load the bases in the first and a dropped fly ball by Fernando Tatis Jr. allowed San Diegan Tommy Edman to score from third. Dylan Carlson hit a sac fly to left to score Paul Goldschmidt from third. Edmundo Sosa’s first hit of the series was a line drive RBI double to left. After the former ace was injured, Craig Stammen replaced him, but it did no good; Harrison Bader launched a two-run RBI double to right and the Cardinals jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one.

Tatis Jr. atoned for his earlier mistake with a ground ball single to left in the third that scored Adam Frazier. The Cardinals kept a 5-1 lead after three.

Eric Hosmer hit a sac groundout that scored Manny Machado in the fourth. Wil Myers hit a pitch off of Happ’s foot for a single that scored Austin Nola and the Padres crept closer, now trailing 5-3 after four.

The Cardinals extended their lead in the fifth when Tyler O’Neill did what he did last night and grounded a single up the middle to score Goldschmidt. Sosa’s blooped single missed Myers’ diving catch in right, allowing O’Neill to score and the Cardinals led 7-3 after five.

Tommy Pham hit a solo homer to left in the sixth and the Cardinals kept a 7-4 lead after six.

Carlson hit a slow grounder up the middle that was enough to score O’Neill in the seventh and the Cardinals led 8-4 after seven.

The Padres started a rally in the eighth when Pham hit a long double to left to score two runs. Hosmer hit a sac groundout to score Pham, but the Cardinals hung on to get the 8-7 sweep. The Padres fall to 76-73.

UP NEXT

The Padres get a day off and fly home to host the Giants. Game one Tuesday is at 7:10 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on FS1 as well as BSSD. The pitchers are yet to be announced for both teams.

