ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES COME CLOSE, BUT DROP GAME THREE TO DODGERS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 24, 2021 (Los Angeles) - The Padres rebounded from two losses to take two wins in the last two nights. They looked to take the series tonight against the Dodgers with Blake Snell on the mound against Trevor Bauer for LA.

Fernando Tatis Jr. picked up where he left off last night with a solo homer to left center in the first and the Padres took a 1-0 lead after one.

Jurickson Profar added on with a single looped into short center in the second that scored Wil Myers and the Padres led 2-0 after two.

The Dodgers got on the board in the third with two outs. Justin Turner hit an RBI single to left that scored Mookie Betts. The Padres still led 2-1 after three.

The Dodgers tied the game in the fourth on a Sheldon Neuse single where he beat out the throw to first that allowed A.J. Pollock to score to tie the game at two after four.

Tatis Jr. regained the lead for the Friars in the sixth with a solo homer to left center to give the Padres a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Dodgers loaded the bases and Betts walked Neuse. Corey Seager singled to score two and the Dodgers led 5-3 after six.

Jake Cronenworth scored on a wild pitch in the seventh, but the Dodgers were able to save the series with a 5-4 win. The Padres fall to 12-11.

UP NEXT