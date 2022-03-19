ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES COME UP SHORT AGAINST CUBS

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

March 19, 2022 (Mesa, Ariz.) - The Padres traveled to Mesa today on the second day of spring training to face the Cubs. Reiss Knehr started against Justin Steele for the Cubs.

The Cubs tallied first in the second when San Diego native (not East County, but close enough; La Jolla Country Day) Alfonso Rivas knocked a home run out of the park and Chicago led 1-0 after two.

It didn’t last long as Luis Liberato blasted a bomb to center in the third to tie the game at one after three.

San Diego reclaimed the lead in the fourth when Luis Campusano joined the homer party with a line drive to left. But in the home half of the fourth, Brennan Davis decided that he was sick of the back-and-forth nonsense and golfed a three-run homer to right and the Cubs led 4-2 after four.

The Padres stayed right behind, however, as C.J. Abrams showed why he’s the Padres’ top prospect and blasted a high fly ball to right that left the yard again and was good for two runs and the game was tied once more at four after five innings.

The Cubs finally seized the lead in the sixth with a homer to left from Canadian Jared Young and Chicago shockingly kept that score for a 5-4 win without any other mishaps.

UP NEXT

Tomorrow, the Padres go to Phoenix to play the Brewers. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. Chris Paddack starts against Freddy Peralta for the Brewers. The game will be one of MLB.tv’s free games of the day.

